Udom, Akeredolu, Onyema for HoG Awards

A marketing co mmunications firm, Alphagrace Media Resources, organisers of the Hall of Grace (HoG) awards, has concluded arrangements to hold this year’s edition.

In a statement by the CEO, Mr. Rupert Ojenuwa, the firms said it had unveiled its Man of the Year after careful deliberations and feedback from its board and Nigerians as a whole.

The event holds on July 28, 2019 at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ojenuwa added that his organisation has “elected to give this very important honour to the Governor of Akwa-Ibom who has continually raised the bar in governance. Udom Emmanuel is at the very top of the game when it has to do with democratic dividends. Having embraced the spirit of excellence and people-oriented governance, he has taken delivery to an all time high. He has effectively impacted his state and the people are happy for it.

“The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu also will be honoured for industrialisation efforts in his state, and is a governor that has brought and is still bringing a lot of investment into human capital.”

Others to be honoured include the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, Rev Esther Ajayi, and entertainment icons, TUFACE Idibia, Funke Akindele, while the Emerging Entertainer Award will be given to Tobi Bakare.