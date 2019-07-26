Abuja Elite Tour Dome Fetes US Ambassadors

Rebecca Ejifoma

The prestigious Summit Restaurant at The Dome in Abuja came bubbling last Wednesday as Nigerian elites celebrated and welcomed the Deputy Chief of Mission and Ambassador of the Embassy of the United States, Kathy Fitzgibon to a grand dinner.

The occasion came on the heels of Fitzgibon’s return to Nigeria for another tour of duty. She was warmly entertained to a light evening of intercontinental cuisines and a blend of scintillating music at The Dome in Abuja.

Received by Ben Obi, a senator; the Chief Executive of The Dome, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo and his wife Mrs. Gina, Fitzgibon, described Nigeria as a place to be. “It is good to be back to Nigeria”.

Present at the dinner were the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi; former Nigerian Foreign Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi; former Minister of state, Foreign Affairs, Dubem Onyia; former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); Onyema Ugochukwu and Chairman of DAAR Communications, Alegho Dokpesi.

Others present included: former Minister of National Planning and Economic Adviser to the president, Prof. Osita Ogbu and wife; former Member of the House of Representatives, Chudi Offodile; former Deputy governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Olujimi.

Former Minister of Health, Prof. ABC Nwosu; former Deputy President of the Senate of the Federal Republic, Ibrahim Mantu; Uche Ekwunife representing the Anambra Central at the Ninth Senate; and the former Governor of Edo state, Lucky Igbinedion, among a handful of others.

The evening was ignited with light music, which ushered the elite audience into a cocktail of assorted fine wines.

Indeed, as memorable as it was tailored to be, the evening was a rare and private tasting experience of one of the most luxurious cognac in the world LOUIS XIII, which was hosted by LOUISXIII Brand Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Eddie Madaki.

Now, addressing the crème de LA crème present, Okonkwo spoke of the transformation of The Summit Restaurant at The Dome as the preferred elite hangout.

He soon urged participants to grapple the advantage of the improved services and offering at restaurant to enjoy maximum entertainment.

According to the CEO, the transformative work at The Dome was spiced with some added options for relaxation and body therapy management.

The added options are: The Camelot Spa, The Noni’s Pizza, The Bowling Alley for games, The BodyTrust Health and Fitness Gym and Bar.

Others are: The Paradiso Garden for cool and breezy outdoor experience as well as The Francis Hotel which offers a luxurious option for business and leisure travelers and The Twins Café which offers options for work-on-the-go.

In his short speech, Obi, who is popularly known as Ojeligbo, said it was good Fitzgibon was back and was re-connecting with old buddies.

While welcoming her, he noted that Nigeria would always be home to the ambassador.

Reacting to the gesture, Fitzgibon commended the treat as a memorable one in the newly discovered hangout spot. “I have just discovered a new hangout spot in Abuja”.