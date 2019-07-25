Wike: Why NDDC Failed to Deliver on Its Mandate

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has failed to deliver on its core mandate of the development of the region because the commission has become a political institution where funds are used for political purposes.

He also started that the federal government deliberately refused to constitute the NDDC Governors’ Advisory Committee because majority of the South-south states are controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Prof. Nelson Braimbaifa, the Rivers State governor regretted that the commission failed to deliver development projects to the Niger Delta region.

“NDDC has become a political institution where money is set aside for politics. Mention one mega project by the NDDC anywhere in Rivers State.

“The only mega project, the Mother and Child Hospital, which was to be a joint project, the NDDC duped the Rivers State government. For the Mother and Child Hospital, we paid our counterpart fund and NDDC paid nothing. We have taken over the project, yet the NDDC has refused to refund our money. If the NDDC fails to refund our counterpart fund in seven days, we will drag the Commission to court”.

He regretted that any prominent politician in the South-south who wants to be a governor, is appointed a Managing Director of NDDC.

He said such politicians are allowed to siphon development funds, only to resign two weeks to the election.

The governor said NDDC cannot make significant impact in Niger Delta communities because the states are never involved in the siting and design of projects.

He posited that NDDC can only make progress when the governments of Niger Delta states are involved in the process of project location and design.

“They have refused to constitute the governors’ board since 2015 because majority of the South-south States are controlled by the PDP.

Earlier, Briambaifa, said the commission is committed to executing projects that would improve the lives of the people of the Niger Delta region.

He said several key projects have been designed by the NDDC to improve the living standards of the people.