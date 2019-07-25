‘458 Amnesty Beneficiaries Currently in Training’

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

No fewer than 458 beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) are currently undergoing vocational training in various skills, the Amnesty Office, has disclosed.

The training conducted by specialised partners in Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Ondo, Imo and Rivers states, will last between six and nine months.

According to a statement by Murphy Ganagana, the media aide to the Coordinator of PAP, Prof. Charles Dokubo, the beneficiaries were being trained in tailoring and fashion design; installation and maintenance of tricycles, transformer repairs and maintenance, shoe making, as well as fish farming.

Among them are 200 beneficiaries who commenced a nine-month training in transformer repairs and maintenance July 3, 2019, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and are expected to graduate next April.

A breakdown of the trade areas of the 458 beneficiaries showed that 44 were being trained in installation and maintenance of tricycles; 62 in tailoring and fashion design, 90 in fish farming, and 18 in shoemaking.

Fifty one beneficiaries of the programme, according to the statement, are awaiting deployment in Rivers and Delta states for training in argon welding/fabrication and fish farming.

Meanwhile, 32 beneficiaries trained in tailoring and fashion design at the Balamere Fashion House in Epe, Lagos State, graduated yesterday (Wednesday), July 24. Some other beneficiaries currently in training are expected to graduate soon.