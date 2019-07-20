Davido Duets Chris Brown in ‘Blow My Mind’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It just might have dropped by the time you are reading this; that’s the highly anticipated single by David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido. The song, ‘Blow My Mind’, features American pop sensation Chris Brown. “Verified. Coming soon!” Davido said via Twitter. Apparently, the song will come out as part of the international musical journey Davido has embarked upon this year.

However, how a Davido’s guttural kind of voice and Chris Brown’s beatific vocals would be like on a tune has mystified music observers since the news of this big collaboration broke. Brown had earlier shared the track’s art cover on his Instagram page with a caption, “Coming Soon!” The announcement comes on the heels of the viral video of Davido enjoying a session with members of his 30 Billion Gang.

The post would trigger social media buzz with music lovers all over the world eager to have a feel of the song.

The new song comes after Davido’s previously heard single ‘Wonder Woman’ released few months ago. The song, ‘Wonder Woman’ was listed as one of the hottest tracks from across the African continent by Apple Music.

Davido has over the years garnered international collaborations from Meek Mill, Wale, Tinashe, Young Thug and Rae Sremmurd, Quavo, Popcaan, Tory Lanez, Ruzz and a few others. Adding Chris Brown to his list of features widens the Nigerian afrobeat star’s global recognition.

The American pop sensation Chris Brown is an award-winning singer and actor who has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the world’s best-selling music artistes.

Brown has won several awards, including a Grammy Award, 15 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and six Soul Train Music Awards.

According to Billboard, Brown has the seventh most Hottest 100 entries on the chart with 93. Although Chris Brown is a frequent Wizkid collaborator; Brown had previously worked with the Afrobeats star Wizkid in 2016, when he highlighted Wizkid as a special guest in his European tour. Wizkid and Chris Brown also collaborated on African Bad Gyal, which of course was a hit.

This one with Davido will mark the first collaboration for both artistes. It will also mark another collaboration effort for Davido after his efforts alongside, DJ Neptune, American rapper and DIY expert, Russ and singer, Becky G.

Davido is considered one of Africa’s biggest music exports so it doesn’t come as a surprise that international singers want to collaborate with him. His hit song ‘Fall’ that caused much of the world to stop and take notice, has been taking over U.S. radio stations.

The Daps-directed video had made Nigerian YouTube history as the most-viewed Nigerian music in recent times. The song has over 135 million views and it became the first Nigerian music video to hit 100 million views on YouTube. The smash hit is described as one of the biggest to ever come out of Africa. Davido, who has been on an international tour, has broken several records in recent times.

He was the first Nigerian artiste to reach one million, two million, five million and nine million followers on Instagram.

He currently sits at 11 million followers and counting, with his sights set on bigger and ‘badder’ plaudits. His dual-citizenship in America is a little known fact that has somehow eluded the public and the press all the same.

The time he’s spent moonlighting in Atlanta, Georgia is partially what renders him an ideal suitor to American audiences. Yet, in choosing Chris Brown as the collaborative guest for his forthcoming single “Blow My Mind,” Davido has undoubtedly accepted that some might pigeonhole him by association. Conversely, a Chris Brown feature still goes a long way in cementing his place within the contemporary Hip-Hop/R&B scene in spite of the double-edged nature of the song placement.