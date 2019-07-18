Firm Sponsors Campaign to Promote Disability Inclusion

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Multipurpose Cooperative Society of the Total E&P Nigeria has sponsored a disability campaign awareness initiative for People with Disability (PWD) to raise awareness on the need for a robust inclusion programme for the group.

The Head, Legal, Compliance and Communications, Total E&P Cooperative, Mr. Henry Hector-Amiwero, disclosed this at the ‘Diary of a Special Needs Mum’ initiative, under the auspices of the P4:13 Foundation, Disability Awareness Campaign, held in Lagos, recently.

He said the world report on disabilities issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that one billion people experience some form of disability, adding that disability prevalence was higher for developing countries like Nigeria.

He also said that disability inclusion means understanding the relationship between the way people function and how they participate in society and making sure everybody has the same opportunities to participate in every aspect of life to the best of their abilities and desires.

“We advocate that, although PWDs are different, they can make a difference even in our nation. The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) promotes the full integration of persons with disabilities in societies.

“Government shall ensure that the education of persons living with disability, particularly children who are blind, deaf or with multiple disabilities, is delivered in the most appropriate languages, modes and means of communication for the individual, and in environments which maximises academic and social development,” he said.

Hector-Amiwero who noted that disability inclusion addresses the discrimination that may come from people who are different, added that they implore the government and stakeholders to promote proactive measures that will affect their lives.

“We must systematically engage with PWD to deliver meaningful participation and consultation to ensure that their views are reflected in all aspects of the response including assessment, design, delivery, monitoring and evaluation,” he noted.