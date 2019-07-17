UNILORIN ASUU Resolves Feud with National Body

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Fresh facts have emerged that the two decade-long feud between the University of Ilorin chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the national headquarters of the union may have been finally resolved.

The development THISDAY gathered might not be unconnected with the series of consultations that happened between ASUU UNILORIN chapter, led by the Chairman, Dr. Usman Raheem and the erstwhile splinter group under the leadership of Dr. Kayode Afolayan.

The peace meeting was said to have been convened by the affected stakeholders and supervised by a delegation from the national headquarters of the union led by Dr. Ben Ugheoke.

Sources close to the meeting told journalists in Ilorin that after the peace meeting between the affected stakeholders; a five-point resolution was issued and signed by the trio.

Contacted on the issue, Raheem, who confirmed the peace move, said the reconciliation is a welcome development.

He commended the visitation panel for the matured and methodical manner the reconciliation is being pursued, adding, “no situation in life is permanent; any situation that has a beginning must necessarily have an end.”

The chairman acknowledged the intervention of the current management of the university, at which instance the reconciliatory process was initiated, saying that his members are always for peace and progress of the university.

He also commended the national leadership of the union, which did everything to ensure that “an end must be brought to the crisis and that we should work together under the same union, ASUU.”

Also speaking on the issue, the Director, Corporate Affairs of the university, Alhaji Kunle Akogun, who confirmed the peace move, said it would add more value to the academic growth of the university.

He lauded the efforts of the affected stakeholders in the crisis, saying that it would bring more cordial relationship between the local ASUU and the national level of the union.