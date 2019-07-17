Obaseki Has No Plan to Leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki has no plan of leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the governorship election in the state in 2020.

In a statement issued yesterday in Benin, the Edo State capital, Idah urged media houses and members of the public to be wary of stories planted by detractors of the governor and the Edo State Chapter of the APC.

He added that these persons were threatened by the wide acceptance and support which the governor enjoys from his people.

“We state categorically that Governor Obaseki has no intention of leaving the APC, where he has firm support at the state level and across all local governments, wards and units of the party.

“In Edo State, the governor’s popularity within the party and across the state is overwhelming and the few deviant troublemakers within Edo APC and their sponsors in Abuja are warned to desist from the irresponsible act of trying to cause trouble in their own home while seeking refuge elsewhere.”

Idah added that beyond Edo State, Obaseki’s growing popularity and influence within the APC, recently earned him the position of Vice Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, a position he has tremendous respect for.