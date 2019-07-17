Edo Vulcanisers drum support for Obaseki’s policies, reforms

Members of the Edo State Chapter of Vulcanisers’ Association have drummed support for the programmes, policies and reforms of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in the state.

Speaking during a march to Government House in Benin City, President of the association, Mr. Uyi Guobadia, said Governor Obaseki has invested in skills development and job creation, which have opened windows of opportunities for youths in the state to become gainfully employed.

He said the policies of the governor have continued to improve their operations which necessitated their march to Government House, noting, “The governor is committed to the development of the state without soliciting praises from people. We like his style of leadership and have decided to support the continuity of his administration.”

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said he was impressed by their commitment to their vocation and for supporting the administration.

He said the state government is working to improve artisanal skills in the state in line with global demands, noting, “The likes of you are the ones we are trying to encourage because handwork and skills are what can liberate people from poverty.”

The governor urged members of the association to key into opportunities at the Edo Production Centre by situating an office at the Centre to benefit from the 24-hour power supply.

He added that the completion of the remodelling of the Government Science and Technical College in Benin would also help in exposing members of the association to modern vulcanising skills.