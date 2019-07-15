Bayelsa Commissioner Dies in Sleep

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Bayelsa’s Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Mrs Agatha Goma, yesterday passed on suddenly.

The commissioner, whose lecturer husband died last year, was said to have died in her sleep at her apartment in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Goma, 55, was appointed into the Bayelsa cabinet in 2016 and has been a strong loyalist of Governor Seriake Dickson.

Although the real cause of her death is yet unknown, a team of doctors was reportedly examining her case at the time of this report.

Goma, a pastor, was a member of the State Assembly and until her demise, was the commissioner for Local Government Administration.