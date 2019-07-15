Again, Gunmen Kidnap Samson Siasia’s Mother

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The mother of former Super Eagles striker and Coach, Samson Siasia, has again been abducted by suspected kidnappers.

Seventy Six-year-old Beauty Ogere Siasia was whisked away again just about four years after she was similarly forcibly taken away while his son was in the Gambia in 2015, preparing the under-23 team for the African under-23 championship.

At the time, she spent about two weeks in the kidnappers’ den before she was released after paying a ransom.

The abductors had demanded an initial N150 million, making the former coach cry out that he wasn’t a rich man to be so exploited.

The latest incident happened in her home in Sagbama Local Government of Bayelsa state. The police in the state however said they were yet to receive full briefing on the current situation.