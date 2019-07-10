Rohr Playing Mind Game, Tips Bafana Favourites for S’final

Super Eagles Head Coach Gernot Rohr appeared to be playing mind game when he declared that Nigeria’s quarter-final opponents tonight, South Africa, are the favourites to advance into the semi final stage of the competition.

The Franco/German tactician however promised a cracker at the Cairo International Stadium tonight because he believes the two teams have been boosted by the results of their last round of matches before the clash today.

”When you beat Egypt in this circumstance with one of the best players in Africa, you will be full of confidence and they deserved to win. South Africa were the better team.

”They have quick strikers and wingers, they have the center-forward playing with Strasbourg in France. We know him very well. They have experience in the centre defence,” observed the Nigerian gaffer in his preview of tonight’s game in Cairo.

He however admitted that Nigeria’s win over Cameroon has sort of bolstered his team ahead of the quarter final game with South Africa.

”We had a good game against Cameroon. We also have confidence so we should expect a match of high quality.

”The strength of our team is humility and the right fighting spirit. Against South Africa tonight, it won’t be easy.

”But we also have confidence because we scored three goals against a team who did not concede a goal in the group stage and who had a very good goalkeeper.

”We are confident also but for me, South Africa is the favourite,” Rohr stressed in the bid to make the warriors from Mandela’s country to let down their guard.