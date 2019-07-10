NPC Commissioner Congratulates Oyetola on Victory

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

National Federal Commissioner Representing Osun State at the National Population Commission (NPC), Senator Mudashiru Husain, has congratulated the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on his victory at the Supreme Court last Friday.

The congratulatory message, which was made available to THISDAY in Osogbo, the state capital, yesterday and signed by Husain, also expressed happiness at the reaction of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, to Oyetola’s victory, and called on all residwnts in the state to support Oyetola to develop the state.

Husain commended the peaceful coexistence exhibited by contending political parties in the state, saying their attitudes would go a long way in assisting the administration of Oyetola to actualise socio-economic transformation of the state.

While calling on the governor to invest in human development in the state, he also emphasised the need for the state government to carry along all stakeholders as it regards policies and programmes on the activities in the state.

According to him “l heartily congratulate our amiable state Governor, Oyetola, on his victory at the Supreme Court. This has paved way for sustainable growth for Nigeria’s nascent democracy.”

The NPC commissioner also used the medium to call on all political parties, stakeholders and the citizens of the state to join hands with the governor to move the state forward to a glorious level.