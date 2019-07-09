Auto Crash Claims 19 Lives in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

At least, 19 people have been confirmed dead and seven others injured in a ghastly auto crash that occurred on Sunday at Dinyar Madiga, in Takai Local Government Area of Kano State.

The state Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, confirmed the incident yesterday.

Confirming the incident in a statement yesterday, the Kano State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Zubair Mato, gave a breakdown of the fatality as 14 male and three female adults and two male children. Zubair said the incident involved four vehicles carrying 26 passengers and attributed the accident to over-speeding and dodging of potholes on the highway.

He added that the accident involved two VW Golf, Sharon bus, Honda Accord, and Kano Line Bus. He also said the victims had since been rushed to Takai General Hospital and were receiving treatment.

However, an eyewitness who declined disclosing his identity, said that 21 persons died instantly, while six vehicles were involved, adding that two of the vehicles also got burnt.

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Takai Local Government Area, Malam Datti Musa Shawu, also confirmed the accident.

Musa, however, appealed to the authorities concerned to immediately rehabilitate the road which he said had claimed about 62 lives from January this year.