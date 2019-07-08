AFCON 2019: Egypt Sack Aguirre, Desabre Quits Uganda Post

Egypt have sacked head coach Javier Aguirre after the hosts suffered a shock defeat by South Africa in the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nation.

The Pharaohs were the pre-tournament favourites but lost 1-0 in Cairo after Thembinkosi Lorch’s 85th minute winner.

Egypt Football Association president Hany Abo Rida has also resigned, saying it was a “moral obligation”.

Mexican Aguirre, 60, was appointed in August 2018, succeeding Hector Cuper, who left after their World Cup exit.

Speaking after Saturday’s defeat, Aguirre, who still had three years left on his contract, said: “Of course I am responsible.

“I think the game was open and there were chances for both teams. The only difference was the goal for South Africa.”

Similarly, Sebastien Desabre has left his post as Uganda coach by mutual consent after the team’s Africa Cup of Nations exit, the country’s football federation (FUFA) announced on Sunday.

Uganda lost 1-0 to Senegal in Cairo on Friday in their last-16 encounter after reaching the knockout stage of the competition for the first time since finishing as runners-up in 1978.

FUFA said it would confirm the new coaching staff “in the near future” after Desabre left with five months of his contract still to run.

“FUFA is grateful for Mr Desabre’s contribution to the sporting and professional development of the Uganda Cranes, including qualifying for the finals and the knockout stages of CAN-2019,” FUFAsaid in a statement.

42-year-old Desabre had been in charge of Uganda since signing a two-year deal in December 2017.

Before the Cranes’ loss to Senegal on Friday, the players had boycotted training in a dispute with FUFA over payments.