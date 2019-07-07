Dickson Lists Successor’s Qualities as Bayelsa Ends 3-Day Prayer Session

Dickson said the state would never again experience governance by those he described as occult elements, crude and brutal human beings, whose aims he said are bloodletting, killings and violence.

Governor Dickson restated his call to the people of the state to resist cultists who could used the temptation of political offices to lure the youths in dangerous occultic practices. “Let me remind us of some of the very powerful pronouncements that our men of God and fathers of our faith have led us to declare for the past seven years and still counting.

” One of the most important is that only a man after God’s heart, not a man who is not destined by God, who wants to take it by violence, no such person shall ascend the position of governor. “Not one who does not subscribe, understand, submit to the authority and divine mandate of God over our lives shall ascend the seat of governor” he said. Governor Dickson said that the essence of the three-day programme was to seek God’s guidance and control of the transition process to reveal his successor. He stressed that the governorship seat of the state had been handed over to God which would make it impossible for cultist or anyone involved in occultic practices to occupy the position. He prayed to God to give his successor the courage, knowledge and wisdom to pilot the affairs of the state and to navigate all the landmines associated with the times. “We agree that we are not perfect, but we are praying for humans who will be our leaders but we want humans who will always realise that though they sin, they must go back to seek the face of God and continually pull our state towards doing what is right and God’s will” he added. He appreciated the clergy for their fervent prayers and support for him, his family and the administration in the past seven years.

“I want thank you all for hearing our call; thank you for the last three days that we have been gathered in prayers and worship.