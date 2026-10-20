NAF Air Interdiction Eliminates Prominent ISWAP Strategists, Fighters in Lake Chad Region

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The air interdiction conducted by the Air Component of the Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai, has eliminated several prominent Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters, including individuals identified as key figures within the group’s security structure and leadership council, according to preliminary post-strike assessments by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said one of the ISWAP strategists eliminated during the air operation was identified as “JINDULLAH”, reportedly the chief security guard and confidant of Abu Saleem. Another, identified as “ABUL KISSA”, was said to be a member of ISWAP’s Shura Council.

Ejodame said the strike also destroyed logistical assets, including boat engines and motorcycles, believed to support the group’s movements and operational activities.

According to the statement, “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under the Joint Task Force, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), has recorded a significant operational success against terrorists in the Lake Chad region following a precision air strike on an identified terrorist hideout on 19 October 2026.

“The operation underscores the NAF’s sustained commitment to degrading terrorist networks, disrupting their logistics and enhancing security across Nigeria’s North-East.”

The NAF spokesperson said the operation demonstrated the service’s sustained efforts to conduct intelligence-led precision strikes against terrorist enclaves concealed in difficult terrain.

“By neutralising key operatives and destroying critical logistical resources, the strike delivers a significant setback to ISWAP’s operational capability, further constraining its ability to coordinate activities and threaten vulnerable communities,” he said.

Commenting on the success, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, reaffirmed the NAF’s resolve to sustain decisive air operations against terrorist networks in support of ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability across the country.

The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to working closely with sister services and other security agencies to consolidate operational gains, protect vulnerable communities and advance efforts towards lasting peace and security in the North-East.