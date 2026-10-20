ADC Unveils Kele As Running Mate, Intensifies Push for Plateau Govt House

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Plateau State has unveiled Hon. Chungdung Bitrus Pwajok Kele as the running mate to its governorship candidate, Brig.-Gen. John Sunday Sura (rtd), ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The event, which took place in Jos, attracted party officials, stakeholders, supporters and political associates from across the state.

Speaking at the unveiling, Sura described Kele as an experienced politician and grassroots mobiliser whose emergence would strengthen the party’s efforts as it prepares for the forthcoming election.

He said the ADC ticket was aimed at providing what he described as an alternative platform for governance in Plateau State, adding that the party would focus on issues of security, rural development and inclusive leadership.

According to him, the unveiling marked the beginning of a series of political activities designed to expand the party’s presence across the state’s 17 local government areas.

He disclosed that the ADC would subsequently launch its governorship campaign and embark on consultations and mobilisation efforts in various constituencies across the state.

“We want Plateau people to know that ADC is on the ground. This is the beginning of our activities ahead of the campaign proper,” he said.

Sura also expressed confidence in the party’s chances in the election, stating that voters would assess the performance of the incumbent administration alongside the programmes being presented by opposition parties.

He said his campaign would focus on issues affecting citizens, including infrastructure, transportation, economic development and public welfare.

Responding to questions on the incumbency factor, the ADC governorship candidate maintained that the party remained focused on its objectives and would continue to engage voters.

On his running mate, Sura described Kele as a politician with extensive grassroots experience, noting that she had previously served as councillor representing Gyel ‘A’ Ward in Jos South Local Government Area and had contested for several elective offices.

He added that her political network and experience in mobilising women and young people would be of great advantage in the state governance.

ADC officials at the event expressed optimism that the Sura-Kele ticket would enhance the party’s reach across different demographic groups as political activities gradually gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general election.