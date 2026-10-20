TETFund Urges Academics to Turn Research into Practical Innovations

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has urged Nigerian academics and researchers to move beyond publishing scholarly papers to developing practical innovations that address societal challenges and create economic opportunities.

The Executive Secretary, Sonny Echono, made the call in Abuja at the closing ceremony of the 35th cohort of the Research for Impact Initiative (R4i).

Echono said the initiative, implemented in partnership with Innov8 Hub, is part of the fund’s strategy to institutionalise research and development in public tertiary institutions and strengthen the relationship between academic research, industry and government.

“We must empower our scholars to create local solutions for our societal problems. This is why a commitment to education is a commitment to our nation’s future, ensuring that our people are not just consumers of foreign technology, but innovators who can drive sustainable growth,” he said.

He stressed that Nigeria needed to strengthen its capacity to develop home-grown technologies rather than depend on innovations from other countries.

He noted that technological advancement had become a major driver of economic transformation, adding that countries seeking sustainable development must invest in quality education, research and innovation.

“At TETFund, we are refocusing and reinvigorating our intervention activities to drive the institutionalisation of Research and Development in public tertiary institutions, enhance research capacity, and support research-industry linkage, among others,” he said.

He said R4i is designed to reposition public tertiary institutions as drivers of a knowledge-based economy through innovative practices and solution-driven research.

Echono commended Innov8 Hub for providing technical expertise and mentorship to participating academics, and urged the graduates to apply the knowledge acquired to develop solutions for their institutions and communities.

He disclosed that some innovations from previous editions of the programme were showcased at the maiden TETFund National Research Fair and Exhibition in November 2024.

The second edition will hold from November 23 to 27, 2026 at the Abuja Trade and Convention Centre, Airport Road, giving researchers the opportunity to showcase their innovations, connect with industry players and explore partnerships for commercialising research outputs.

The Deputy General Manager of Innov8 Hub, Dr. Deji Ige, said the initiative was designed to establish a culture in which research and development drive innovation, enterprise creation and national development.

“Innovation thrives in a culture where research and development are the primary languages of interaction. If we can learn, understand and revive this culture, the outcomes will include inventions, solutions, technological advancement, enterprise development, job creation, wealth generation, meaningful impact and societal development,” he said.

Ige described the programme as a shift towards stronger collaboration among government, academia, industry and society, adding that research without practical impact could limit the ability of tertiary institutions to contribute to technological advancement.

“Impact-driven research and development is what keeps it afloat and enables it to navigate safely. Without impact flowing from research and development, academia becomes an immobile vessel, bereft of progress, possibilities and the power to navigate,” he said.