Breaking: Former Delta Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan is Dead

Former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, is dead.

He was aged 71.

Uduaghan died on Monday morning, according to a statement issued by the family and signed by Toju Anire Uduaghan.

The statement, titled “Announcement of the Passing of His Excellency, Dr. Chief Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON,” announced his death with “hearts weighed down by immeasurable grief and profound sorrow.”

“His passing has left us devastated. Words can hardly express the depth of our sorrow at the loss of a man who meant so much to our family and whose life and service touched countless others across Delta State and Nigeria,” the statement said.

Uduaghan served as Commissioner for Health in Delta State from 1999 to 2003 before becoming Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007.

He subsequently served as governor of Delta State from 2007 to 2015.

According to the family, “Throughout his years in public service, he demonstrated a commitment to the human and infrastructural development of Delta State.”

The family described the late former governor as “a source of strength, a father figure, a beloved brother and uncle, and a respected elder,” adding that his presence would be deeply missed.

“His passing is a profound loss to our family, the people of Delta State, and Nigeria at large. We are grateful to Almighty God for his life, his service, and the legacy he leaves behind,” the statement added.

The family also prayed for divine comfort for those mourning his death.

“We pray that Almighty God, in His infinite mercy, will grant his soul eternal rest and comfort our family, friends, associates, former colleagues and all who mourn this painful loss,” it said.

Paying tribute to the former governor, the family said: “Rest well, our beloved Father, Brother, and Uncle. Your memory will forever remain in our hearts, and your legacy will endure in the lives of those you touched. May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace Asamaigor.”