Tinubu, Oborevwori, Others Mourn as Ex-Delta Gov, Emmanuel Uduaghan, Dies at 71

• State govt declares three days of mourning

•I love you yesterday, today and forever,’ daughter, Orode, grieves

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade, Kuni Tyessi in Abuja, Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos and Sylvester Idowu in Warri





President Bola Tinubu has mourned former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, who died yesterday aged 71.

The Uduaghan family announced his death in a statement by a family member, Toju Anire Uduaghan, describing his passing as a profound loss to the family, the people of Delta State, and Nigeria.

“It is with hearts weighed down by immeasurable grief and profound sorrow that we announce the passing to glory of our beloved Father, Brother, Uncle, and Patriarch, His Excellency, Dr. Chief Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, former Governor of Delta State, who departed this world on the morning of 19th October 2026,” the statement read.

The family said Uduaghan’s death had left a deep void, describing him as a beloved family patriarch, respected elder, and a figure whose life and public service touched many people across Delta State and the country.

“His passing is an immeasurable loss to our family, the people of Delta State, and Nigeria at large,” the statement added.

The family also expressed gratitude for his life and service, praying for the repose of his soul and for comfort for relatives, friends, associates, and others mourning his death.

In a condolence message, Tinubu extended his commiserations to the Uduaghan family, the government, and the people of Delta State.

The president stated, “Dr Uduaghan was a public servant whose leadership was devoted to Delta State’s development and service to our nation.

“He served as Commissioner for Health, Secretary to the State Government and was elected Governor of Delta State in 2007. His two-term tenure, which ended in 2015, placed him at the centre of the state’s political and developmental journey.

“During this period, he pursued developmental strides to improve infrastructure, healthcare delivery, and the overall welfare of Deltans.

“After his tenure as governor, Dr Uduaghan continued to feature prominently in Delta State’s political and socio-economic landscape, contributing to the sustenance of democratic governance and the advancement of public service in Nigeria. His passing is a great loss to his family, his community, Delta State, and the nation at large.

“At this difficult time, I urge the people of Delta State to draw strength from the late governor’s years of service and the enduring relationships he built across the political and social terrain of our country.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Nigeria, I extend my deepest sympathies to his wife, Roli; his children; his cousin, former Governor James Ibori; and friends and political associates whose lives he impacted.

“May Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn him.”

Delta State Government

Delta State Government declared three days of mourning in honour of Uduaghan.

The mourning period took effect from Monday, October 19.

In honour of the late former governor, the incumbent governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, directed that all flags on public buildings across the state should be flown at half-mast throughout the three-day mourning period.

The directive, contained in a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, was a mark of respect for Uduaghan, who governed Delta State from 2007 to 2015.

Sheriff Oborevwori, Ede Dafinone Mourn

Oborevwori expressed sadness over Uduaghan’s death, describing him as a detribalised leader, whose contributions to the development of the state would not be forgotten.

In a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Oborevwori sympathised with the late governor’s wife, Roli, his children, the entire Uduaghan family, the Itsekiri nation, and Deltans over the painful loss.

The governor recalled Uduaghan’s years in office, stating that he made significant contributions to infrastructure development in the state.

He described the former governor as a leader who looked beyond ethnic differences and worked for the overall development of Delta State.

Oborevwori said Uduaghan’s years in public service had left a good mark on the state, adding that his death was a loss to Delta and the country at large.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the former governor’s soul and asked God to comfort his wife, children, family members, the Itsekiri nation, and all those grieving his death.

Senator Ede Dafinone, who the senator for Delta Central Senatorial District, described Uduaghan as a distinguished statesman, whose contributions to the development of the state will remain indelible.

Dafinone, in a condolence statement he personally signed, expressed profound sadness over the former governor’s death, describing it as a great loss to Delta State and Nigeria.

He stated that Uduaghan’s years of service as Commissioner for Health, Secretary to the State Government, and two-term governor reflected his commitment to public service and good governance.

According to the senator, the former governor will be remembered for his inclusive leadership, infrastructural development, and efforts to promote unity and peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic groups in Delta State.

Orode Uduaghan

Daughter of the deceased former governor of Delta State, Orode Uduaghan, paid an emotional tribute to her father, saying her love for him would endure forever.

Orode, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Warri North I Constituency, expressed her grief in a brief emotional post on her official Facebook page following the former governor’s death on Monday.

“Thank you for everything. I love you yesterday, today and forever. Sleep well Papa,” she wrote, adding a love emoji.

Delta APC

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Uduaghan.

The party’s State Chairman, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, in a statement by State Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, last night, said the former governor’s years of public service and contributions to Delta State would remain an important part of the state’s political and developmental history.

Arenyeka described Uduaghan as a detribalised leader, accomplished public servant and statesman who promoted unity, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic groups in the state.

The APC chairman stated, “The passing of Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan is a painful loss to Delta State and our country. He was a leader who recognised that our diversity is a source of strength and that the progress of Delta State depends on our collective commitment to unity, peace and development.”

Ifeanyi Okowa

Immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, expressed sadness over the death of his predecessor, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan.

Okowa said, in a condolence message, “I received with deep sadness the news of the passing of my predecessor and brother, His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan.

“As the governor who served Delta State before me, Dr. Uduaghan was an important part of our state’s journey. His years of service and contributions to Delta’s development remain part of our collective history.”

Okowa said the death was a painful loss to them as a family and extended condolences to his wife, Roli, children and the entire Uduaghan family.

David Mark

National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, described Uduaghan’s passing as a painful loss to Delta State, the Niger Delta, and Nigeria.

Mark, in a condolence message, said Uduaghan’s death was particularly saddening, given his contributions to public service and the development of Delta State during his years in leadership.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbndiyan, the ADC chairman stated that Uduaghan’s years in public office placed him at the centre of efforts to advance peace, development, and improved living conditions for the people of Delta State.

According to Mark, the late former governor’s experience in governance and his service to the people would remain an important part of his public legacy.

The statement said, “Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan’s death is a painful loss to Delta State and our country. He was a public servant who devoted a significant part of his life to the service of his people and the development of his state.

“His passing is a moment of grief for his family, the people of Delta State and all those who had the privilege of working with him or benefiting from his years of service.”

Emomotimi Guwor

Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria and Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, expressed sorrow over the passing of Uduaghan.

Guwor, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nkem Nwaeke, said Uduaghan’s death was a great and painful loss to Delta State and the nation, particularly at a time when his experience and counsel as an elder statesman remained invaluable.

Guwor described Uduaghan as a passionate leader whose vision, policies, and commitment to public service positively impacted the lives of many Deltans during his eight-year administration.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan described her in-law’s death as a profound loss to his family, the people of Delta State, and Nigerians, who valued his years of public service.

In a condolence message, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the deceased was a revered patriarch whose life reflected family devotion, public service, and contributions to the development of Delta State.

She expressed sympathy with the Uduaghan family, saying his death has created a painful void that would be difficult to fill.

The Kogi Central senator stated, “Words are painfully inadequate to express the depth of my sorrow at the passing of His Excellency, Dr. Chief Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan. His death is a profound loss, and my heart goes out to the entire Uduaghan family at this incredibly difficult moment.”

Christian Association of Nigeria

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in a statement by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, extended condolences to Uduaghan’s family, the government, and people of Delta State.

Okoh said Uduaghan played a notable role during a period of heightened political tension in Nigeria and commended his commitment to dialogue and preservation of national unity.

He described the former governor’s passing as a loss to his family and to all who valued his contributions to public service and nation-building, praying God to comfort his family and grant his soul eternal rest.

Jonathan Ukodhiko

The member representing Isoko North and Isoko South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Jonathan Ukodhiko, described Uduaghn’s passing as a painful loss to the state.

In a condolence message by his Media Team, Ukodhiko commiserated with the late governor’s wife, Deaconess Roli Uduaghan, his children, the Uduaghan family of Abigborodo, the Itsekiri nation, and the entire people of Delta State.

The federal lawmaker, who is Deputy Chairman of House Committee on Science and Technology, acknowledged Uduaghan’s contributions to the development of Delta State, particularly in public administration, human capital development, infrastructure and security.

Ukodhiko said, “This is a painful loss, not only to his immediate family and the Itsekiri nation but also to Delta State, which he served in various capacities, including as governor. I pray that God grants his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

Government Ekpemupolo

High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, expressed sadness over the death of Uduaghan, describing his demise as unexpected and a great loss.

Tompolo, the Ibe-Ebidouwei of the Ijaw Nation and Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, expressed his condolences in a statement signed by his Media Consultant, Dr Paul Bebenimibo.

In his condolence message, Tompolo recalled Uduaghan’s contributions during the period of the Niger Delta agitations, particularly his support for the Presidential Amnesty Programme and the pipeline surveillance initiative introduced during the administrations of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He stated that the former governor played an important role during a critical period in the Niger Delta, when efforts were being made to address insecurity, promote peace, and improve stability in the oil-producing region.

Tompolo said Uduaghan’s contributions would not be forgotten, adding that the former governor would be greatly missed.

Ambassador Oma Djebah

Former Nigerian Envoy to Thailand, Ambassador Oma Djebah, expressed shock over the news of Uduaghan’s demise, calling the sad development a huge loss to Delta State, Nigeria, and, indeed, all loved ones across various international jurisdictions.

Djebah added that the late former governor left a legacy of a huge positive impact.

He stated, “I am deeply shocked and saddened over the sad demise of this great leader, a patriot, and a very compassionate administrator who gave his all in his service to Delta State and Nigeria.

“His death has created a void that would be very difficult to fill. I’m still short of words to convey my feelings over this sad loss.”

Djebah, who served as Commissioner for Information under Uduaghan, added, “He was resilient, forthright, educated and visionary. He was a great boss, friend, leader and astute administrator. His politics was highly refined. He led from the front, and with his heart.”

Uduaghan, a medical doctor by profession, governed Delta State from 2007 to 2015, completing two terms in office.

Before becoming governor, he served as the state’s Commissioner for Health between 1999 and 2003 and, subsequently, as Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007.

He succeeded former Governor James Ibori in 2007 and remained active in Delta State and national politics after leaving office in 2015.

Born on October 22, 1954, Uduaghan died three days before his 72nd birthday.