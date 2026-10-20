NDC to Hold Fresh Congresses to Replace Defected Candidates

…Party alleges inducements behind defections to APC

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced plans to conduct fresh congresses to replace candidates who have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that the development would not derail its preparations for the 2027 general election.

The party, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said it would immediately begin the process of electing new candidates in the affected constituencies.

The NDC alleged that some of its candidates had been induced to defect to the APC through financial offers, political appointments and other material incentives.

It, however, did not identify the affected candidates or provide details of the alleged inducements.

Describing the defections as a setback that would not undermine its political objectives, the party said those who had left lacked the ideological commitment and values it expected of its members.

Part of the statement read: “For those who have fallen for this bait, it is clear that they lack the values, virtues and ideological commitment associated with our great party. They were never truly of us.

“To them, we say good riddance to bad rubbish, and we wish them luck in their political misadventures.”

The NDC maintained that its response to the defections would be guided by the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026, under which it said it would conduct fresh congresses to select replacements for the affected constituencies.

The party also urged its members, supporters and Nigerians sympathetic to its political agenda not to be discouraged by the development.

“We wish to reassure our teeming party members, supporters, and well-meaning Nigerians not to be perturbed by the antics of the ruling party in bribing a few of our members,” it stated.

The NDC further alleged that the defections were part of efforts by the APC to weaken its ranks ahead of the 2027 general election.

It expressed confidence that the movement of some of its candidates to the ruling party would not prevent it from pursuing its political objectives.

“These are the last kicks of a dying horse that has seen the handwriting on the wall of its imminent defeat,” the statement added.

The party said it remained committed to its stated objective of providing an alternative political platform focused on governance, security and economic prosperity.

“The NDC remains resolutely committed to its historic mission of rescuing our country from the vice grip of the buccaneers in power and giving Nigerians the good governance, security, and prosperity they so richly desire,” it said.

Reaffirming its commitment to its political mission, the party declared: “A New Nigeria is possible. We can do it!”