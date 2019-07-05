D’banj’s Shy, ID Cabasa’s Totori and Timaya’s 2Stoopid

Vanessa Obioha

The ‘Igwe’ crooner of the Mo’Hits Days, D’banj teased his fans with a banging official single ‘Shy’ from his upcoming album a week ago. The song is redolent of the kokomaster’s days with catchy tunes, repetitive chorus and lyrics laced with sexual innuendos.

‘Shy’ portrays D’banj as a shy character which he really isn’t. The song leans on the mass male choir who lend their baritone voices in the stunning visuals. Void of obscene images, the visuals directed by TG Omori is colourful with the performers mostly dressed in native attires.

The song opened with a storytelling format. D’banj is surrounded by the traditional Igbo dance performers in a paved street while narrating how he has been deprived of food and food and sleep, including sex which he hummed rather than sing. This act suggests that his fans may soon see the old D’banj who gained popularity for his naughty and playful antics.

‘Shy’ is also a beautiful blend of Afrobeat, trap and afro-pop, showing the versatility of the singer. The video has garnered over 140,000 views as at the time of this report on YouTube.

Record producer ID Cabasa finally released ‘Totori’ which featured The baddo rapper ‘Olamide’ and Wizkid on July 1. The slang ‘Totori’ in local parlance means to tickle. A version of the song was initially leaked but with the original version sampling Wizkid on the chorus and Olamide rapping, the track is generating more views. Shot by TG Omori, the video is a street-style visual, featuring dancers in masks, models in stunning African attires and street graffiti. The song so far is trending at number six with over 580,000 views.

Since he released his ‘Chulo Vibes’, Timaya has been teasing his fans with visuals for some of the songs featured in the album. His latest single ‘2 Stoopid’ is his first official solo track of the year. Also directed by TG Omori, the music video which was released simultaneously with the audio a week ago features dancers and models on the street, moving to the rhythm of the afro-pop track produced by Masterkraft.

It is unclear what Timaya means by ‘2 Stoopid’. Is it a play on the words ‘too stupid’? In the beginning, he sings lazily about a loquacious boy. But towards the end, he changes gears and started referring to other entertainers such as Shina Peller, 2Baba, including Masterkraft as being ‘2 Stoopid’. In essence, the song is more dance and beats than lyrics. It is however inching towards 200,000 views on YouTube.