GSS Old Boys’ Association Holds World Convention

The Alumni Association of Government Secondary School, Afikpo, Ebonyi State is set to host the 2019 World Convention with the theme ‘Back to the Future’.

The annual conventions held in different parts of the world and periodic home-coming to the alma mater are geared towards supporting efforts at recreating the rich history of conducive learning environment and facilities, as well as the high standards in academic pursuit; as well as motivate the current generation of staff and students to return to the hallmarks of quality public education in Nigeria.

According to the interim National President and Chairman of 2019 Convention Planning Committee (CPC), David Nwachukwu, the committee is thrilled with the level of support and cooperation from old boys both in Nigeria and in the diaspora, towards ensuring the successful hosting of the four-day event, which will hold from July 11 to 14.

He said the convention reflects the spirit of going back to where it all began, to interact with the future generation of prominent scholars, professionals and eminent citizens who are expected to impact the society positively in the years ahead.

“The programme of activities for this year’s convention will feature the dedication and renaming of the newly renovated new house to Tagbo House, in memory of our late Principal, Reverend Father Nicholas Tagbo; inauguration of completed infrastructural projects, especially the Virtual Learning Initiative (VLI), the Assembly Hall and other projects undertaken by the current administration in the state, such as the erection of a gigantic school gate and perimeter fencing of the school compound, resurfacing of internal roads, donation of 150KVA generating set and solar-powered street lights, as well as convention lectures by carefully selected high impact speakers.”

In his remarks, a member of the Media and Publicity sub-committee of the CPC, Franklyn Ginger-Eke said, “we are proud to be hosting yet another of our annual gatherings, usually attended by old boys from different generations and from across Nigeria and overseas, the teaching staff, government officials in charge of secondary education, community leaders, the academia, and senior decision makers from Nigeria’s public and private sectors.

“The 2019 world convention will seek to aggregate a refined vision for creative partnerships in improving quality of secondary education in Nigeria and adequately preparing our youths with requisite skills to meet development challenges of the 21st century.”