86 in Police Net over Alleged Armed Robbery, Kidnapping

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

No fewer than 86 persons have been arrested in Bauchi State for alleged armed robbery, kidnapping, illicit drug trade and rape, the State Police Command had disclosed.

The spokesperson of the command, Mr. Datti Abubakar gave the figure at a news conference at the weekend, reeling out various offences committed by the suspects, including possession of firearms, impersonation and theft of motorcycles.

He recalled that security operatives had intercepted armed robbery suspects, Aliyu Habibu (22) and Auwal Hassan (23) at AKY Makama filling station on June 23.

After investigations recovered, Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said one AK-47, six cutlasses, shop breaking instruments, hacksaw and hammer were recovered.

Also, on the same date, Abubakar said the operatives arrested one Musa Umar of Karofin Madaki ward in Bauchi metropolis in possession of one fabricated pistol with three rounds of cartridges and one suspected motorcycle thief, Mohammed Shehu of low-cost housing estate, Bauchi trying to repaint a stolen motorcycle.

Also arrested, according to him, is one Abdullahi Mohammed of Lafia, Nasarawa state who faked his own kidnapping, with a demand of N10, 000, 000 as ransom from his brother Tijjani Mohammed for his release with a directive to his family member to take the ransom to Bauchi.

He, also, revealed the arrest of Nasiru Sulaiman, 26 and Sani Abdullahi, 27, all of filin Kokuwa mining site in Toro Local Government Area who criminally conspired and kidnapped one Mohammed Sulaiman, 6 in front of their house in Toro town.

He explained that they kept the victims in custody of one Hajiya A’isha Mato, Toro under false claim that the boy is Nasiru brother’s son, while negotiates with family of the victim.

One Hauwa Ishaku (23) of Bidir village in Katagum LG, Bauchi State was also arrested by the police for dropping into a dried well a baby she gave birth to in an uncompleted building.

He said, “During investigations, the suspect stated that her ex-husband who was responsible for the child refused to accept his responsibility, coupled with the fact that she didn’t cater for herself, not to talk of the baby”.

Also, on June 19, he said one A’isha Bashir (17) of Dan-marke ward Hotoro, Kano was arrested for abandoning her three weeks old baby at the corridor of one Kabir Abubakar’s house at Kasuwar Kaji quarters, Azare in Katagum LGA of Bauchi state.

Abubakar disclosed that during the period under review, intelligence led raid carried out by the command’s tactical teams of operation arrested 66 notorious sara-suka thugs in Bauchi metropolis.

The Bauchi police command appreciated members of the public for their continuous support and cooperation in its quest to rid the state of crimes and criminality.