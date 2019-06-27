HiFL: UNIUYO Tuskites, ABU Nobles Secure Comfortable Wins

Action continued on Tuesday, in the ongoing 2019 edition of the Higher Institution Football League (HiFL), as UNIUYO Tuskites outclassed IAUE Minders in the opening Group C game, held at the University of Uyo Stadium.

Idara Jude, UNIUYO’s hat-trick scorer, ensured that the Tuskites secure a superb victory over the Minders.

UNIUYO Tuskites, dictated play at the start of the game and in the 3rd minute Idara Jude converted a brilliant cross to score a fantastic header to the delight of home fans. However, IAUE Minders’ Ikemefuna Frank, scored a stirring equalizer in the 30th minute to bring his team back into the game.

Idara Jude expressed his dominance over the Minders defence again, in 54th minute and completed a hat-trick in the 64th minute to provoke a loud ovation at the UNIUYO Stadium.

With Adonis Okon converting a penalty kick to the home fans delight in the 82nd minute, UNIUYO Tuskites claimed a superior victory to earn an early advantage in Group C.

Meanwhile, in Zaria, ABU Nobles secured a comfortable win over KUST Pyramids as Jamilu Usman also netted a hat-trick to give the nobles a superb 4: 1 victory, after Adamu Adamu opened scoring for the team in the 12th minute.

Hussain Arwal helped to put the Pyramids on the score-sheet, however his goal which came in the 8th minute was not enough to save his team from the Nobles superiority.

In Zaria also, ATBU Brave Hearts and UNIMAID Dessert Warriors shared points in the second game of Group G.

Goals from Delly Billyok, ATBU’s jersey number 8 and Uche Francis UNIMAID’s jersey number 11 ensured that both teams shared spoils.

The league is organised by Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing in partnership with the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA).

The top 32 Universities from NUGA-member institutions will play over a period of 21 weeks, with the final four billed for the Agege Stadium, Lagos.