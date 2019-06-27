Buhari Swears in RMAFC Chairman, Commissioners

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja swore in the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocations and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mr. Elias Mbam, and 29 commissioners.

Addressing members of the commission during the event, the president who tasked them to avoid compromise in the discharge of their responsibilities, also charged the commission to work hard, block all leakages in the federation account and be fair to the entire three tiers of the government.

The president reminded the commission of his target to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years and challenged them to key into it.

Also speaking at the event, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, told the newly sworn in chairman and commissioners that the president approved their appointments in compliance with Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

