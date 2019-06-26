Olashore Emphasises Skills Devt for Nigerian Youths, Marks Silver Jubilee

Funmi Ogundare

The Chairman, Board of Governors, Olashore International School, Osun State, Prince Abimbola Olashore has stressed the need for the country to deemphasise certificate acquisition and dwell more on skills and competence.

Olashore, who made this known recently while briefing journalists on the school’s 25th anniversary lecture and gala night in Lagos, expressed concern that the country seems to have gotten it wrong in that direction, adding that there is no linkage between the university system and the industry.

“There is overemphasis on university degree certificates in Nigeria. We have got it totally wrong because everybody is aspiring to getting a university degree. We have a national problem in our hands, universities are reacting to demand and there is no linkage between the university system and industry requirements. How many universities have asked what the industry requires? We are now producing so many graduates. How useful is what you have gained in the university for you to be able to earn from?”

He also bemoaned the problem of leadership in Africa, saying that there is little or no investment in developing leaders.

“The focus appears to be on tackling the results of years of poor leadership in Africa instead of developing entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders that will provide lasting solutions to the root cause of Africa’s problem.”

Emphasising on its 25 years of existence as a school, the chairman said aside instilling core values into its students and providing outstanding academic and extracurricular opportunities, the school also incorporates the development of core 21st century competencies such as critical thinking and problem solving, collaboration and communication, creativity and imagination, digital literacy, among others into all activities.

These set of skills, Olashore noted would enhance leadership competence in individuals that will impact positively on their society.

“It describes leadership as a purposeful, collaborative, value driven process as opposed to a position. This forms the bases of the bespoke leadership programme at Olashore International School.

“Our students use the leadership skills they have developed to implement projects that transform life inside the school and in the local community. As a school, our mandate is clear

On the anniversary celebration, he said the school would hold a lecture titled ‘Leadership and Social Change: Developing 21st Century Leaders for Africa’, which will be delivered by the former Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Professor Oye Ibidapo-Obe on June 25, at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Lagos, adding that the lecture will witness the launch of the Olashore International School Association (OISA) Foundation, which is currently responsible for the education of 11 indigent students who are excelling academically and socially. The former High Commissioner to UK, Dr. Christopher Kolade is expected to chair the occasion.