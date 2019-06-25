EFCC Recovers N116m, 65 Vehicles in Ibadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Ibadan Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Oyo State, Mr. Friday Ebelo, yesterday said the anti-graft agency between January and June this year recovered over N116 million and 65 vehicles, which included 54 registered and 11 unregistered.

Ebelo, who made the disclosure while addressing journalists in Ibadan on the activities of the agency in the last six months, also said the commission secured 83 convictions out of the 107 cases filed at different courts within the zone, representing 83 per cent of the total number of cases filed.

He said the commission is resolutely committed to its mandate of tackling the menace of corruption which falls under the genre of economic and financial crimes, stating that the successes recorded was due to the unwavering support of the Chairman of the commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

According to him, “This year, the zone received a total of 481 petitions. We were able to secure 83 convictions out of the 107 cases filed at different courts within the zone. That represents 83 per cent of the total number of cases filed.

“From January to June 21, 2019, an aggregate sum of N116, 945, 981.68k was recovered. Others which are in foreign currencies include $39, 125, €1,800 and £50. Also recovered are 65 vehicles-54 registered and 11 unregistered.”

He called on Nigerians to join hand with the commission to fight corruption to the barest minimum so that the country can enjoy peace, security and development that are more guaranteed in orderly and crime-free society.

“It is the responsibility of all Nigerians to join hands in fighting corruption to the barest minimum and make the country better for the incoming generations, because if Nigerians fail to act, we will all suffer the consequence. So there is a need for all Nigerians to work together to ensure that corruption is reduced to the barest minimum,” he said.

Ebelo further disclosed that most of the suspects arrested by the commission are youths between the ages of 18 and 40 years who have the potential to move the country forward, charging parents to inculcate and advise their children not to go contrary to the law.

The zonal agency boss said: “Nigerians should show more commitment in fighting against corruption, parents should continue to guide and advise their children to follow the right path; they should also educate them on the danger of illegal transaction and associating with bad company.”