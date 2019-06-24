Odegbami Joins NTA/HotSports AFCON 2019 Live Studios

Chief Segun Odegbami, one of the greatest footballers Africa has ever produced and runner-up in African Footballer of the Year in 1980, has joined the crew of analysts at the live studios of NTA broadcast of the AFCON 2019 matches.

The studios, located at the Lagos office of HotSports Media Group, the Official Marketing Agency of NTA’s AFCON transmission, will welcome ‘Mathematical’ as Odegbami, was fondly called in his days as Nigerian star to provide insightful perspectives of the matches to the delight of the viewing fans and the sponsors,

Odegbami inspired the then Green Eagles to lift the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time on home soil in 1980. He has continued to bestride African – and indeed, world’s – football as an administrator, ambassador and future stars’ builder.

The NTA/HotSports broadcast had earlier attracted A list entertainers, led by comedy icon Atunyota Akpobome (well known as Alibaba), who have provided unique and attractive dimension to sports broadcasting in a manner never in this clime.

President of HS Media Group, Taye Ige said that NTA and HotSports have the interest of viewers and sponsors at heart in conceiving the AFCON 2019 live broadcast packages.

He believed that winning the first match against Burundi on Sunday night has rekindled the hope that the Super Eagles would go through the group stages and travel all the way to the final on July 19, a scenario that will enable NTA/HotSports live studios to continue with its ground-breaking broadcast for a longer time.

“We are here at the NTA/HotSports studios to give millions of NTA viewers memorable and enjoyable time throughout Egypt 2019 and any brand or product that is keen on reaching out to its target market have the perfect platform to do that while the tournament lasts,” Ige, who is also Chief Executive Officer of HS Media Group, assured.

Through the live transmission of AFCON 2019 matches, NTA and HotSports have struck a great partnership between sports and entertainment. “We promised to produce a memorable event that will remain in the minds of football loving Nigerians for many years to come, and we are already delivering on promise in the early days of the tournament,” Ige said.

In its 23rd year of existence, HotSports has become notable for authoritative and wide-reaching sports broadcasting packages that offer brand owners a vehicle to the widest sports loving audience in Nigeria.

It is the Official Media Partner as well as marketing consultants to the Nigeria Football Federation and has become reputable as a go-getting company committed to adding value to clients’ sponsorship investments.

It has provided activations for leading brands around major continental and global sports events.