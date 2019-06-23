Parting Gift: Florence Ajimobi Launches New Book

It takes sunshine and rain to make a rainbow, and it takes a woman who has experienced the ridges and furrows of domestic and public life to write a riveting story of her life as one. Florence Ajimobi, the immediate former first lady of Oyo State launched her new book, My Life Like A Rainbow, a few days back.

In what was a symbolic denouement to her time as a co-opted civil servant as the wife of a governor, the launch of the book fittingly took place at the serene and sedate America Corner, Bodija Ibadan. This was a far cry from her 60th birthday celebrations few months back which took place at the expansive and scenic Agodi Gardens, along Parliamentary Road, Ibadan.

That event was a mother of all parties that attracted the creme de la creme of high society from all walks of life like the wife of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo; Mrs Nkechi Okorocha, the wife of the then Imo State Governor; Mrs Bisi Fayemi, wife of Ekiti State Governor; Mrs BAMIDELE Abiodun, the wife of Ogun then Governor-elect; Mrs Sherifat Aregbesola, the wife of former Governor of Osun; Pastor Agu Irukwu, the pastor in charge of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Jesus House, London; the state’s then Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Alake Adeyemo; the then Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Joshua and so many more.

But the occasion of her book launch was a comparatively more reserved affair. Although it featured quite a sizable number of high calibre guests, it was nothing like the mammoth crowd that turned the Agodi Gardens into a carnival of colour back in April.

It is perhaps not surprising that many are quick to jump aboard a winning bandwagon but few hang around for the conclusion. Everyone was excited to lay their hands on the dainty tome which vividly captures the life story of brilliant woman, activist and philanthropist, told in her own words.

During her time as first lady, the Ibadan-bred lady of mixed heritage excelled with various initiatives and schemes that bought succour to so many that needed it. She floated the ABC Foundation, an NGO oriented towards basic healthcare. The foundation’s efforts have led to the detection of early onset cancer in many women, enabling them to get quick treatment. Educate a Rural Child Initiative is another scheme targeting the empowerment of children in the hinterlands.

The Yeye Aare of Ibadanland runs a chain of departmental stores and has formed a habit of regular donations to women and children shelters and orphanages in Oyo State. With the launch of her new book marking the symbolic closure of a chapter in her life, Florence is poised to focus on her intended late-life career in God’s vineyard.