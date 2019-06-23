How Buratai and Buhari Are Leading From The Front

Iwas greatly distressed to read the words of the chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Turkur Buratai, who blamed the downturn in the war against terror on Boko Haram.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Buratai said: “It is unfortunate, but the truth is that almost every setback the Nigeria army has had in our operations in recent times can be traced to insufficient willingness to perform assigned tasks.”

Boko Haram attacked 4 Nigerian Army bases last week and killed multiple soldiers and commanders. In response, the COAS, Buratai, accuses our gallant soldiers of cowardice. These men are fighting in bushes and trenches, and Buratai is sitting fat in his Abuja air-conditioned offices and he has the guts to call them cowards!

When over 100 soldiers of the 157 Task Force Battalion, Metele, were killed last November, neither General Buhari nor pastor Yemi Osinbajo could even attend their funeral. No heroes burial. No public inquiry into the incident. After treating them like that, how would Buratai expect them to be motivated to fight Boko Haram? But, if it were to kill defenceless Shiites, this Buratai will be at the forefront.

Soldiers, whether they are fighting a war or not, always need to be kept motivated. Morale is essential in the military and no other person should know this better than Buratai. Words, such as those spoken by Buratai, are very demotivating and will crush the spirit of our forces. Those type of words can never motivate our forces.

Very, very few people are called upon to lose their lives in pursuance of their jobs like soldiers are. Our legislators are some of the most highly paid in the world, yet their lives are not at risk. Our soldiers are poorly paid and poorly fed. These issues have not been addressed. Rather than address them, you have Buratai adding salt to injury.

Take the life of Jesus for example. Jesus never performed even one miracle, until God spoke these Words from heaven in Matthew 3:17 “This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.”

Immediately after those Words, Jesus started His Ministry of miracles and wonders. You see, when you motivate people, you activate them. This is a lesson that Buratai needs to learn.

The famed American football coach, Lou Holtz, once said “Ability is what you’re capable of doing. Motivation determines what you do. Attitude determines how well you do it.”

Our military forces have the ability. They have displayed that ability right from the 50s in the Congo, to the 60s, during the civil war, to the 70s and 80s in Lebanon, and in the 90s in Liberia and Sierra Leone. The reason their ability has not been unleashed is that their motivation has not been supplied. Their attitudes are down.

We have a supposedly Nigerian Army. Now how do you expect Southerners in the army to be motivated when the head of the ENTIRE 10 law enforcement and intelligence services, including the NPF, NSA, DSS, NIA, DMI, DIA, NPS, NCS, NIS, and EFCC, are all headed by Northerners? This is even as the heads of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary are Northerners!

Our soldiers are first of all Nigerians before they are soldiers.

Just a few weeks ago, Buratai and his incompetent boss, General Buhari, both claimed that Boko Haram had been defeated. Now Buratai is blaming soldiers’ cowardice for the ‘unending war’ with Boko Haram. Buhari and Buratai have forgotten his fallacy that they have been defeated. Truly, EVERY LIE has an EXPIRY date.

Now, how do they expect the soldiers doing the fighting to feel when they hear lies like the ones told by Buratai and his boss?

The truth is that it is not our soldiers that have “insufficient willingness to perform assigned tasks”, it is precise Buratai and his boss that are guilty of that charge.

During the 2015 election campaign cycle, General Buhari promised to “lead from the front”. Has he done so? How many times has he gone to the front to lead our boys? He and Buratai ‘lead’ from air-conditioned offices in Abuja. And they have the guts to call soldiers facing Boko Haram ‘cowards’. Only in Buhari’s Nigeria. Only in Buhari’s Nigeria!

Addressing The Lies Being Spread About Me and My #FreeLeahSharibu Movement by Agents of the Buhari Administration I am currently enjoying the time of my life in Ethiopia and I am too BLESSED to be STRESSED by the DISTRESSED who are spreading rumours that I am benefiting from my Free Leah Campaign. I started the #FreeLeahSharibu movement and I‘ve not and will not make money from it. I wrote a book on Leah Sharibu and gave ALL the money to her mum.

I uses my own money to make #FreeLeahSharibu T-Shirts and I sold them to the public and asked buyers to pay the money DIRECTLY to Leah’s father’s account. If there is anyone who has paid me money in public or secret, then be bold enough to EXPOSE me. I have NOT collected money from any CHARITY or FOUNDATION. Why would I? MONEY is not my PROBLEM. My PROBLEM is how to INVEST and SPEND the money I made LEGALLY from my Number One Bestseller. God APPOINTED me. My haters can’t UNDART or DISAPPOINT me.

Because of the #FreeLeahSharibu movement, I have been to 27 countries in 2019 (so far) with MY OWN MONEY. I have met and convinced world leaders, including Boris Johnson, and pop stars, including Shalamar, to wear the Free Leah T-Shirts ON MY OWN DIME. I went to Mount Everest because of #FreeLeahSharibu and made the movement go global. My money and my money alone is driving the movement. I have not collected a DIME from any local or international agency. If you have proof to the contrary, EXPOSE me. I don’t mean to be vain. I only say this because of what these bitter haters are saying. But, God blessed me with:

GOOD LOOKS

GOOD BOOKS, and

GOOD MONEY.

So, of course, they will hate me. They want to be me. But it is not by power or might, but by God’s grace.

Finally, if I have taken money from any agency or charity, then may God PUBLICLY punish me. But if these haters have falsely accused me, then my Father in heaven, please PUBLICLY avenge me. Meanwhile, #FreeLeahSharibu continues. Haters, think of new LIES.

Reno Omokri

