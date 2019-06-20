Buhari Makes First Appointment, Renews AGF’s Tenure

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the tenure of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris.

The appointment, which was made Wednesday, was the first by the president since his inauguration for a second term three weeks ago.

The president was re-elected in February.

A statement made available last night by the Director, Communications, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Wunmi Ogunmosunle, confirmed the appointment.According to the statement, the president approved the renewal of the tenure of the AGF for a second and final term of four years in line with Section 171 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Ogunmosunle added that the letter of appointment, signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, stated that Idris appointment will take effect from June 25, 2019.

Idris was formerly the Director of Finance and Account at the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

He had also served as Director of Finance and Accounts at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) headquarters,

Abuja.