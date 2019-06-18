Akeredolu Sacks Three Commissioners, Nominates Five Others

James Sowole in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday sacked three of his commissioners with immediate effect.

The sacked commissioners were Hon Taofeek Abdulsalam of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Prince Solagbade Amodeni of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development; and Alhaji Ismaila Olurimisi.of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The sack of the three commissioners was revealed in a statement released late last night by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Segun Ajiboye.

While directing the trio to hand over all government’s property in their possession to the permanent secretaries of their respective ministries, Akeredolu nominated five new commissioners.

The nominees are, Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju; Mrs. Titilayo Adeyemi; Mr. Temitayo Oluwatuyi; Hon. Fatai Olotu and Akindotun Olubunmi Owanikin.

The governor also nominated two persons for the positions of special advisers.