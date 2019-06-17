PENCOM Begins Verification of 2020 Prospective Retirees July 1

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Acting Director General of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, Monday said that the commission has finalised arrangement to commence the verification of prospective retirees for the year 2020 from the public service of the federation.

Already, she said 15 centres, which cut across the six geo-political zones of the country, have been earmarked for the verification exercise and would hold between July 1 and August 2, this year across the country.

The affected centres are Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Gombe, Owerri, Sokoto, Enugu, Lokoja, Ibadan, Lafia and Benin.

Speaking at the pre-retirement workshop for the federal government retirees for 2020 in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, Mrs. Dahir-Umar said: “The workshop is very important so as to enlighten the affected retirees on what they need to know on documentation requirement, payments of retirement benefits and best way to enjoy life retirement.”

Represented at the event by the Head of Benefit and Insurance Department of PENCOM, Alhaji Abubakar Ali, Dahir-Umar said: “The objectives of the Pension Reform Act (PRA 2014) is to ensure that every person who worked in either the public service of the federation, Federal Capital Territory, states and local governments or the private sector receive his retirement benefits as and when due and to establish uniform set of rules, regulations and standards for all aspects of pension administration including payment of retirement benefits to retirees, amongst others.

“The forthcoming verification exercise, therefore necessitated the need to undertake adequate sensitization and public enlightenment in order to prepare prospective retirees on the steps to take towards a hitch free retirement life.”

While reiterating the commitment of the commission to make life worth living after retirement with payment of their benefits, Dahir-Umar advised the retirees to make useful suggestions during the pre-retirement workshop about the issues that may further help to make their retirement life more comfortable and others coming behind them.

She therefore thanked the retirees for their support that had helped the commission to acheive maximum results in the last 17 years.