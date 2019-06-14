Aisha: Address Me as First Lady, No Longer President’s Wife

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari last night in Abuja said she did not want to be addressed as above henceforth, but as the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to a statement by her Special Adviser on Media, Bisi Olumide-Ajayi, Mrs. Buhari made this known at an award night and dinner in honour of the wives of immediate past and new governors at the Banquet Hall of the State House.

Since 2015, Mrs. Buhari had always been addressed as wife of the president.