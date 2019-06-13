ADP Asks N’Assembly Not to Make Buhari Life President

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has congratulated Senator Ahmad Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for emerging the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively, and warned the lawmakers not to make President Muhammadu Buhari a life president as being rumoured.

In a statement issued Wednesday by its National Chairman Mr. Yabagi Sani, the party also advised the lawmakers to improve on the record set by the eighth National Assembly, which he adjudged as the best in the country’s democratic history.

According to the statement, “The widespread rumour that Senator Ahmad Lawan promised to pass a bill to make President Buhari a life president, is unpleasant and unconstitutional. The rumour should not be allowed because it is capable of creating tension, and chaos for the country. We urge them to firmly refute such toxic allegation and always put the record straight.

“The National Assembly leaders owe all citizens of the country their loyalty and must work hard to change the perception that was already created during the electioneering campaign that they are out to do the bidding of their godfathers or whatever their party pushes as agenda.’’

Speaking further he said, “the eighth Assembly led by Senator Bukola Saraki and Hon. Yakubu Dogara has been adjudged as the best in the recent time by Nigerians and credible organisations across the world; this is because the House was perceived to be independent of the executive grip; a standard has been set, and it is the hope and expectations of our party that this ninth assembly will do better in all ramifications.”

The party also called on the National Assembly to be at alert so as not to allow the president abuse power, advising that the National Assembly should also be on alert to properly guide the executive’s excessive use of power or contravening constitutional provisions, adding that there must be checks and balances because separation of powers stipulates how all the arms of government must operate.