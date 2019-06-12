June 12: Kogi Governorship Aspirant Preaches Love

Oluch Chibuzor

A frontline governorship aspirant in Kogi State, General Patrick Ademu Akpa (rtd) has congratulated the people of the state on Democracy Day with a call on the people to ignore negativities and strengthen the bond of love among themselves.

In a statement signed by his assistant, Pastor John Desmond, the aspirant thanked the people of the state for their resilience and their determination to restore the glory of the state despite all the odds experienced in the state for almost four years.

According to the statement, “My dear people of Kogi State, I felicitate with you on the celebration of this year’s democracy day, and thank God for his mercies for being alive to see this day despite all the odds in our dear state.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank all Kogites who are praying for the restoration and redirection of our state, as I seek your fervent and sincere prayers across religious, political and ethnic divides to strengthen us to commit ourselves to the enormous task of building a greater Kogi State.

“I appeal to all Kogites to overcome all negativities, overlook our prejudices and strengthen the bonds of love, friendship, peace and unity for the common good of our dear state.”

Akpa, also congratulated the local governments in the state for finally gaining the much desired but overdue financial autonomy as a true third tier of the government.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his magnanimity in approving the autonomy with a promise to support the leadership of 21 LGAs in Kogi State to ensure the success and smooth running of their respective affairs for the betterment of the people in local government areas in delivering the dividends of democracy.

He said: “The task of ensuring adequate security, economic well-being and prosperity of all Kogites is a definite priority, and we will not rest on our oars until we make that happen in the state of our dreams.