Democracy Day: Buhari has Demonstrated Commitment to Correct Past Injustices

By Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated his avowed commitment to correct past injustices and celebrate heroes and heroines that paid the supreme sacrifice for the democratic freedom as the country marks June 12 as the new Democracy Day.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Issa-Onilu, in a statement Wednesday said that June 12 celebration was not only significant in the annals of the country’s political history, but also momentous in all ramifications.

According to him, “The President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government has once again demonstrated its avowed commitment to correct past injustices and celebrate heroes and heroines that paid the supreme sacrifice for the democratic freedom that we all cherish and enjoy today.”

Issa-Onilu added that the APC government would continue to commit itself to the finest ideals of democratic values and ethos by its progressive actions and programmes for the people and the country.

He noted that in correcting past injustices, the APC-led government is also committed to equitable administration of the commonwealth for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The ruling party therefore urged all Nigerians to continue to appreciate the importance and significance of June 12 by continuously guard jealously this hard-earned democracy, over which so many compatriots have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The APC stressed that the world over, democracy in its various forms and with its inevitable imperfections, remains the most representative system of government.