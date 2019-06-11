Falcons Shift Focus to Make or Mar Clash with Korea

The Super Falcons have fully settled into their Mercure Grenoble Centre President Hotel in the city of Grenoble, ahead of Wednesday’s make-or-break FIFA Women’s World Cup clash with Korea Republic.

Players and officials flew into Grenoble at 1pm on Sunday and arrived the hotel an hour later, in time for lunch.

Defeat by Norway in Reims on Saturday was quickly forgotten as soon as the delegation left the city, and all eyes and mind are now on the clash with Korea Republic at the Stade del Alpes on Wednesday evening that must not go wrong.

Korea’s margin of defeat by France, who thumped them 4-0 at the Parc des Princes in Paris in the championship opening match, means Nigeria is third in the pool, and being a 24-team tournament, the African champions will be in good stead to reach the Round of 16 if they brush the Koreans aside on Wednesday and hold France to a stalemate in Rennes on 17th June.

They can then hope to be among the four best third-placed teams to advance from the group stage.

On Monday, the team trained at the Stade Eugène Thenard on the Avenue du General de Charles Gaulle.

Wednesday’s clash with the Koreans will hold at the Stade des Alpes as from 3pm (same time as in Nigeria), and the two teams have the opportunity of playing their game and knowing where they stand before France take on Norway in Nice hours later.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who watched the defeat by Norway in Reims on Saturday alongside 2ndVice President Shehu Dikko, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and Executive Committee member Aisha Falode, charged the Falcons to overcome the loss to the Scandinavians and plot a surefire strategy that will extract the three points from the Asians on Wednesday.