Democracy Day: Obaseki urges support to deepen democratic values

…hails democratic actors, Buhari

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has tasked Nigerians to support government’s efforts at deepening democratic values in the country, so as to allow the people to drive the process of governance.

Obaseki said this in his Democracy Day Message in Benin City, noting, “I call on all Edo people, Nigerians and friends of our dear country to support our effort to deepen democratic values towards ensuring that our people are major stakeholders in the process of governance.”

Obaseki also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari “for officially recognising June 12 as the nation’s Democracy Day in honour of the Late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, who paid a steep price for this participatory government.”

He said, “On behalf of the government of Edo State, I felicitate with Nigerians on the occasion of our Democracy Day celebration. This day is one of extreme significance in our history as a nation as it marks the return of power to the people.”

The governor saluted “All the actors both within and outside our shores that fought assiduously for the restoration of democratic values in Nigeria despite the constraints.”