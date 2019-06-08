Winners Emerge in Kellogg’s Superstar Contest

Fifty pupils have emerged winners at the just concluded Kellogg’s Superstar Contest.

The competition was put together by Kellogg Tolaram LFTZ Enterprise, an indigenous cereal manufacturer, which according to the company, was designed for primary school pupils to sharpen their writing skills and bring out the creative ingenuity in them.

According to the company, over 1.8 million pupils from approximately 12,000 schools across Rivers, Lagos and Oyo states participated in the essay competition, which explored the topic: ‘What Makes you a Kellogg’s Superstar’.

Speaking on the initiative, Marketing Manager of the firm, Mr. Darlington Igabali, disclosed that the contest was a part of the company’s several programmes geared towards improving education output in the country.

“We believe that by encouraging these pupils at a very tender age through activities that task their brain and a scholarship reward, we are tactically paving way for a brighter tomorrow

“Kellogg’s Superstars programme follows a holistic developmental approach, which begins with making sure children have the best start to their day by getting a complete breakfast option through our various cereal variants while also encouraging them to identify and improve their inherent academic skills in the area of writing”

Also speaking at the event, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, Mrs. Omotayo Azeez- Abiodun said that the company had arranged a N5million worth of scholarship to gift to the 50 most successful contestants who will later be rewarded with N100,000 each.

She added that winners would be officially announced and rewarded later this month on the company’s social media platforms and across all the schools that have participated.

“Beyond the essay contest, Kellogg has been working on providing the right start for our children through it Superstars programme, we equally have invested in building educational infrastructures,reading and literacy initiative, scholarships, business education partnerships and other local needs towards ensuring brighter opportunities for the Nigerian children,” she said.