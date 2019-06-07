itel Celebrates Children with ‘Love Always On’

Ugo Aliogo

In commemoration of the children’s day celebration, itel Mobile treated children nationwide to a special superhero-themed parties, as part of the brand’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative tagged: ‘Love Always On.’

The itel Mobile’s Marketing Communications Manager, Oke Umurhowo, in a statement made available to THISDAY noted that the event was an annual celebration, which the company decided to make memorable for the children, their parents, and guardians.

The party had in attendance 100 children including pupils from different schools and communities across different cities from Lagos, Abuja, Yola, Onitsha, Ogbomosho, Kaduna and Port-Harcourt.

The statement further noted that the event featured a beehive of fun activities such as face-painting, carousel rides, football game, and lots of other exciting side attractions, including the brand’s happy Mascot, iBoy, who came to the party in the company of other popular cartoon friends.

Winners of the games got amazing gifts such as educational materials and branded gift bags.

There were more surprises prepared by itel for the children across the country as it partnered the largest television network in Nigeria, NTA to bring the fun, games, and gifts to more than 2,500 children in Lagos State.

The statement read thus: “In Abuja, the brand partnered Oma ventures to show the importance of giving love, attention, and affection to children in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp on May, 23. In Onitsha, itel Mobile celebrated the day with children in Red Cross orphanage home in partnership with Iknobert International Limited, EBI Father Communication and Royal Global Ink Communication on May, 23.

“In Ogbomosho, the brand in conjunction with Ajilete FM, Gbambari, and Tundex Multibiz Golden Venture on May 23, 2019 showed love to children on this special day.

“The students of Victory Academy in Kakuri, Kaduna were not left out of the love from itel Mobile on May 24, 2019. While the brand engaged children in career talks, heroic stories and exciting games in Jimeta, Yola on the May 24, 2019.

“In Port Harcourt, itel Mobile in conjunction with JJ phones, Vinchino, Daniella best, treated physically challenged kids in PH city to a day of fun and thrills.”