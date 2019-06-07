International Law Firm Backs Ayeni-Babaeko’s White Ebony

Yinka Olatunbosun

An International Law firm, Hogan Lovells has backed the on-going exhibition at Temple Muse, Victoria Island towards raising the awareness of albinism in Nigeria. The show which opened on May 25 and runs till July 19 features the works of the social activist photographer, Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko as they reflect the beauty of Persons with Albinism (PWAs) and the challenges they face every day.

The six-week long show was born when Ayeni-Babaeko worked closely with the Albino Foundation, participated in their group sessions in order to get a close-up view of the reality of living with albinism.

Andrew Skipper, a board member of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art Washington D.C. who is also a Partner and Head of Africa Practice at Hogan Lovells, the sponsors of the show, stated the law firm’s commitment to social causes.

“We believe that art is a beautiful way of raising awareness and celebrating diversity and inclusion. An exhibition like “White Ebony’’ by Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko is testament to the way art helps to strengthen society,’’ he said.

The show is in commemoration of International Albinism Awareness Day which is observed annually on June 13. It is curated by SMO Contemporary Art in collaboration with Temple Muse, Victoria Island.