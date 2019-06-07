9th Senate : 41 Senators-elect Grace Launch of Lawan’s Legislative Agenda

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

No fewer than 41 Senators-elect on Friday graced the launch of the Legislative Agenda of the 9th Senate Presidential Aspirant, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

The lawmakers including four Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one Young Peoples Party (YPP) joined the former Senate Leader, Lawan at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja venue to unveil the 20-page Agenda titled “A National Assembly That Works For Nigeria: Proposed Legislative Agenda for The 9th Senate”.

The PDP Senators-elect in attendance include Abba Moro, Mathew Urhoghede, Clifford Ordia, Genshaw Bassey and lone YPP Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

The APC Senators-elect who also graced the function include Orji Uzor Kalu, Kabiru Gaya, Opeyemi Bamidele, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Teslim Folarin and Barau Jibrin.

Meanwhile, none of the six female Senators-elect attended the Agenda launch.

Details later…