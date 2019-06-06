Ninth Senate: Lawan Unveils Legislative Agenda Friday

Meets zonal coordinators Thursday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

One of the contenders for the position of the Senate president, and the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmad Lawan, will Friday unveil his legislative agenda ahead of the incoming National Assembly billed for inauguration on Tuesday.

According to the Chairman of Ahmad Lawan Support Group, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, the event is billed for Kano hall of Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja by 10a.m.

THISDAY learnt that Lawan’s Legislative Agenda contains the focus of the Ninth Senate if he emerges as Senate president.

The document is said to contain the kind of mutual relationship to exist between the Senate leadership and other Senators, as well as the proposed legislative intervention of the next Senate.

The document also dwelt much on the issue of the much talked about separation of powers vis-a-vis independence of the legislative arm, while forging harmonious relationship between the executive and the legislature.

As part of preparation for the programme launch, Lawan is expected to meet with his zonal campaign coordinators at his campaign headquarters.

THISDAY further learnt that the zonal coordinators consisting of both returning and fresh Senators drawn from the six geo-political zones are to brief Lawan about the response of the Senators-elect to the Lawan project.

Sources said apart from inviting all Senators-elect across party lines, others expected at the unveiling include the leadership of the ruling APC, former ministers, technocrats, businessmen and friends of Lawan.

Lawan who is the outgoing Senate Leader, was in March shortly after the National Assembly elections endorsed for the position by the national leadership of the APC.