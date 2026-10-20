LACCOSA Alumni Celebrate 50 Years, Reaffirms Commitment to Education  

Funmi Ogundare

As the 1976 set of the Lagos City College Old Students’ Association (LACCOSA) marks its 50 years since graduating from the institution, it has reaffirmed its commitment to educational development through infrastructure provision, scholarships, laboratory rehabilitation and student mentorship.

Speaking at a press conference, Monday to herald the anniversary celebrations themed, ‘Uncommon Grace’, the Chairman of the anniversary committee, Dave Nwanze, explained that the association had consistently supported its alma mater, through projects and initiatives aimed at improving teaching and learning.

He emphasised its interventions in the provision of student desks and lockers, water facilities, solar power, learning equipment and scholarships, adding that it has also sustained a scholarship programme for 40 students sponsored by its North American members over the past three to four years.

“The association has also rehabilitated the school’s Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Agricultural Science laboratories, while providing photocopiers, laptops and other essential facilities to support academic activities,” he said.

The initiative, the chairman noted, has helped beneficiaries improve their academic performance, with some using their results to secure admission into universities.

Beyond infrastructure and financial assistance, Nwanze said the association has also organised career talks, mentorship programmes and other activities designed to inspire students and prepare them for future opportunities.

As part of this year’s golden jubilee celebrations, he said it plans to further recognise outstanding students in the sciences, commercial subjects and arts, with awards intended to encourage academic excellence and motivate other learners.

The celebrations, scheduled to hold from October 19 to 24, will feature activities designed to reconnect members with their alma mater and strengthen the association’s contribution to education.

On October 21, members will return to Lagos City College for mentorship lectures on the theme, ‘Path to Success’, the inauguration of a corporate social responsibility project and an interreligious thanksgiving service.

The celebrations, Nwanze said, will culminate in a grand finale gala night on October 24, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

The chairman emphasised that the anniversary theme reflects its gratitude to God for sustaining members over the past five decades and providing an opportunity to give back to the institution that shaped their formative years.

The anniversary also comes as the school prepares to expand its academic offerings.

According to him, approval for the establishment of a junior secondary school section was secured recently, marking a significant development in the institution’s history.

The development, he stated, is expected to provide a pathway for younger pupils to progress from junior to senior secondary education within the school.

On his assesment of the education sector over the years, an alumnus of the college, Kunle Sanyaolu, said the increasing number of students, without a corresponding expansion of infrastructure and teaching resources, could limit interactions between teachers and learners and affect students’ acquisition of knowledge.

He stated that the learning environment had changed considerably since the alumni graduated from the institution five decades ago.

Sanyaolu recalled that: “Students in our time had more opportunities to interact with teachers because of the relatively manageable number of learners in their classrooms.”

He, however, expressed concern that the increasing student population could make such interactions more difficult, particularly where the number of teachers and available facilities had not kept pace with enrolment.

He said: “When you have one teacher to so many students, that means the teacher-student ratio becomes a concern. That is something we did not quite experience in our time because we had the opportunity to interact with our teachers.”

Sanyaolu also emphasised the pressure on school infrastructure, citing the assembly hall, which served students when the alumni were in school.

According to him, the facilities available five decades ago may no longer be sufficient to accommodate the current student population, potentially creating congestion and affecting the overall learning experience.

He said these challenges, directly or indirectly, could influence the quality of education and knowledge acquired by students.

Sanyaolu urged stakeholders to pay greater attention to the relationship between student enrolment, teacher availability and school infrastructure in efforts to improve educational outcomes.