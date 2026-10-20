ECOWAS Court Judges Vow to End Delays, Enforce Judgments

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The newly appointed judges of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice have pledged to uphold judicial independence and integrity, tackle delays in adjudication and strengthen compliance with the court’s judgments, amid renewed emphasis on restoring public confidence in regional justice delivery.

The judges made the commitment as they began a five-day orientation programme on Monday, against the backdrop of growing institutional demands for timely justice, impartial adjudication and effective enforcement of judicial decisions across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

President of the Court, Justice Charlyne Brumskine, who outlined the priorities of the new judicial college, said the credibility of the regional court depended on the fairness, impartiality and integrity demonstrated in every case.

Brumskine, in her opening address, challenged the judges to make judicial excellence, collegiality and effective adjudication the defining principles of their tenure, stressing that their responsibilities extended beyond the determination of disputes to strengthening confidence in the court as a regional judicial institution.

She identified judicial independence and integrity, collegiality, and effectiveness as the three priorities that must guide the new college, emphasising the need for rigorous deliberations, mutual respect and consistency in judicial decisions.

The court president also highlighted the need to address delays in the administration of justice, insisting on the importance of timely adjudication and alignment with the court’s Strategic Plan for 2026–2030.

A major concern she raised was compliance with the court’s judgments, calling for sustained engagement with ECOWAS member states to strengthen implementation of its decisions.

The emphasis on compliance places the relationship between the court and member states at the centre of efforts to improve the effectiveness of regional justice, as the authority of a court depends not only on the judgments it delivers but also on their implementation.

Congratulating the judges on their assumption of office on October 13, Brumskine said service at the regional court required a thorough understanding of the ECOWAS legal order, the court’s jurisdiction and procedures, and its jurisprudence developed over more than two decades.

The five-day orientation, themed ‘Becoming an ECOWAS Judge: Judicial Excellence, Institutional Integration and Effective Adjudication,’ is intended to prepare the judges for the demands of their judicial responsibilities and familiarise them with the institution’s operational framework.

In his welcome address, the Acting Chief Registrar, Dr Ousmane Diallo, said the programme was designed to ensure the smooth integration of the judges and their executive assistants into the court’s institutional and administrative systems.

He said participants would be introduced to the court’s organisational structure, departmental responsibilities, administrative procedures and coordination mechanisms, while gaining a clearer understanding of the roles of judicial, legal, administrative and other support services.

Diallo added that the programme would strengthen communication and collaboration among judges, executive assistants, heads of departments and other staff, with the ultimate objective of improving institutional continuity and operational efficiency.

The expected outcomes include a better understanding of the court’s support systems, stronger professional relationships and improved staff preparedness to assist the new judicial college in discharging its functions.

Other judges participating in the orientation are Justice Désire Henri Aihou, Vice-President of the Court; Justice Henrietta Uzoamaka Didigu; Justice Yaouza Ouro-Sama; and Justice Awa Bah.

Brumskine acknowledged the contributions of Diallo, the facilitator and former vice-president of the court, Professor Friday C. Nwoke, and the court’s staff to the organisation of the programme.

The orientation marks the beginning of the new judges’ integration into the court’s institutional framework, with judicial independence, integrity, timely justice and compliance with judgments identified as central to strengthening the delivery of justice within the West African regional community.