Goje Endorses Lawan for Senate President

A leading contestant for the office of the Senate President, Senator Danjuma Goje, has withdrawn from the race and endorsed the aspiration of Senator Ahmed Lawan, who is the All Progressives Congress’ choice for the office.

Goje announced his withdrawal from the race Thursday shortly after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had met with Lawan and Goje, two leading contestants for the Office of Senate President of the 9th National Assembly, at the State House Abuja on Thursday morning.

THISDAY gathered that the two senators arrived the State House Abuja for the meeting with the President at about 11am.

With the withdrawal of Goje and his erndorsement of the aspiration of Lawan, the coast appears clear for Lawan on June 11 when the 9th Senate will be inaugurated and principal officers elected.

