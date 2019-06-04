Cosgrove Emerges 2019 Best Real Estate Developer

Cosgrove Investment Limited emerged as the ‘Best Residential Innovation and Real Estate Developer of the year, at the 2019 Sustainable Smart Cities award, held in Abuja, recently.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the event, called on real estate industry leaders to harness the potentials of the sector to stimulate economic growth, while creating more smart cities solutions in the country.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Minister of Communications Technology, Barr Adebayo Shittu, assured that government was determined to put in place measures that would strengthen and create more smart cities’ solutions in the country and that government was anxious to collaborate with Nigeria’s smart cities’ leaders to solve the economic challenges facing the country.

The Vice President identified natural disasters as some of the possible consequences of failing to embrace advancement in technology, noting that innovation and smartness of cities have become necessary because cities are threatened by the disadvantages of failing to embrace innovative technology.

“For this reason, governments in the world are forced to rely on ICT and smartness of cities to help protect public safety,” he said.

CEO Cosgrove, Mr. Umar Abdullahi, who was represented by the Head, Business Development and Strategy, Miss Chioma Ugwu, thanked the Smart City Forum for the recognition and assured that Cosgrove will intensify its research and development in order to produce improved homes.

While commending Cosgrove’s penchant for innovations in housing technology, the CEO Afritex, Mr. Sola Owuru, commended Cosgrove’s penchant for innovations in housing technology and said “Cosgrove’s contributions in Research and Development in Smart Cities Space and building homes that are uncommon and sustainably ready for tomorrow’s technology is an exceptional achievement that is important to the continued growth of Smart Cities initiative in Nigeria and Africa at large.”